Court orders FIR against woman for 'fabricating' order to claim Motor Accident compensation of Rs. 23 lakh

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A Delhi court has ordered registration of an FIR against a woman, who allegedly prepared a court order by fabricating the details and filed it in court for a motor accident claim of more than Rs 23 lakh.

The woman allegedly changed the name of the parties and the judge.

The presiding officer of Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT), Ekta Gauba Mann, directed the SHO, Prashant Vihar to inquire into the matter and register an FIR against the woman named Pooja.

"SHO Prashant Vihar is directed to inquire and then to register the FIR as to how come the fake copy of order dated 01.12.21 in the name of this court has been placed on record by the applicant Pooja for wrongfully claiming the compensation of award amount which has been awarded to the actual victims of MACT case titled Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali," the judge ordered on March 6, 2023.

The court has put up the matter for a report of SHO on March 14.

The Court noted, "It appears that the applicant Pooja has prepared a fake order of this court of December 1, 2021 by getting it fabricated by mentioning in place of Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali as Pooja v. The State & ors. and by mentioning in place of name of this court the wrong name of the court as Ekta Gautam Mann."

The court observed further, "It is a very serious issue as this court is dealing with award of compensation amount."

The court said, "By moving the present application, applicant Pooja on the basis of said alleged fake order is attempting to get released the award of Rs 23,50,000, the award amount which was awarded to the victim in case titled as Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali."

The court also directed to send the copy of the order be also Principal District and Sessions Judge, North District, Rohini Courts, Delhi with a request to kindly consider the matter as fake copy of the order of this court has been prepared by the litigant appearing in this court.



The court allowed the counsel for the application to withdraw his 'vakalatnama'.

The counsel for the applicant stated that he, being a young member of the bar, is not aware that the said applicant Pooja has prepared any fake order of this court and so, he seeks permission to withdraw his vakalatnama.

The court also directed to sent a copy of order to Bar Association of Rohini Courts that said litigant Pooja is moving wrong applications through Counsels.

Before passing the record, the court considered the report filed by the Stenographer and Ahlmad of the court.

"In the order that report received from both the stenographers along with copy of order dated 01.12.2021 bearing MACT case titled Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali wherein both the stenographers have mentioned that only the copy of order of 01.12.21 titled Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali with the correct name of the Court has been uploaded," the court noted.

Both the stenographers also reported that the said order placed on record with this

application by the applicant Pooja with case title Pooja v.The State and Ors.and with the wrong description of the name of the court as Ekta Gautam Mann is nowhere uploaded in the internet, the judge noted.

It was also noted that both the stenographers have also placed on record copy of order of 3.3.23 wherein the application of the same applicant on the same facts was dismissed as

withdrawn on her statement given in the open court.

Assistant Ahlmad also filed a report that the copy of the order of December 1, 2021, attached with the present application, resembles with the order dated December 1, 2021 in MACT case titled Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali but the said order seems to be fake and fabricated because there is no such petition titled Pooja v. The State & Ors. (ANI)

