Court orders issuing non-bailable warrant against Swami Prasad Maurya after he fails to appear before it in case of objectionable remarks against deities

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): After he failed to appear before an MP-MLA court on Wednesday, the Additional Chief Magistrate ordered to issue an arrest warrant against former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya in a case pertaining to making objectionable remarks against deities.

The complaint was filed against the minister in 2014 by advocate Anil Tiwari.

The next date for the hearing of case is January 24, 2022.





Advocate Anil Tiwari said, "I had filed a complaint in 2014 for making objectionable remarks against deities. He was ordered to appear before the court. A non-bailable warrant was issued to him after his appeal for revision was cancelled by the district court. He went to high court against the non-bailable warrant and the court granted a stay on it. After this, on January 6, MP-MLA court ordered him to appear before it on January 12. But he failed to appear today. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him and next date of hearing is January 24."

Notably, in a major jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party weeks ahead of the assembly polls, Maurya resigned from his position as a minister on Tuesday. (ANI)

