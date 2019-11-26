Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Court pulls up CBI for delaying investigation in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Monday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for delaying the investigation in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Harjyot Singh Bhalla reprimanded the investigating agency over the slow probe in the case and delay in recording statements of controversial arms dealer -- Abhishek Verma against former Congress leader Jagdish Tyler in connection with the case.
The court sought a report from Superintendent of Police (SP) of CBI regarding its observation and slated the matter for hearing to December 20.
The CMM said, "Considering the incident is 35 years old, this Court would expect the investigating agency to show it is sensitized enough to act swiftly and not take more than 15 days in filing a proper report."
Court also showed displeasure over delay in conducting Verma's polygraph test by three years. It was finally conducted in 2018. "I am surprised that CBI could not manage to conduct a polygraph test on an important witness," CMM added.
Verma is a key witness in the case pertaining to the killing of three Sikhs, namely, Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and, Gurcharan Singh at North Delhi's Gurudwara Pulbangash on November 1, 1984.
Earlier, the court had directed CBI to expedite investigations into the case in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was given clean chit for his alleged role.
Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed.
The case against Tytler was one of the three cases the Nanavati Commission had ordered to be reopened by the CBI in 2005.
According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed during riots across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)

