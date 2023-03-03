Court seeks ATR from Delhi Police on plea alleging cyber fraud by inducement to invest in US company

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court has recently called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Cyber Police Station of Delhi police on a plea seeking an FIR in an alleged cyber fraud worth of crores. This matter pertains to cheating people by inducing them to invest in a US company.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Shirish Aggarwal of Karkardooma Court issued a notice to SHO Cyber police station, Jyoti Nagar. The court directed the SHO to file an ATR.

The complaint has been filed by one K S Bisht alleging that the proposed accused induced him to invest in a US-based company. They told him that they are members of the said company and promoters in India.



It is alleged that on enquiry it came to the knowledge of the complainant that the above

mentioned company to whom the above-mentioned persons are propagating as US based Company in fact the above-mentioned accused persons are operating/functioning the application/software in the name of the company from their offices in Delhi.

It is also alleged that the above said accused persons have committed fraud to around one crore people who are the members of this company including the complainant and committed cheating of Rs.30,000 crores with the complainant and other people who are the members by inducing and taking them into confidence.

It is further alleged that when any member including the complainant raises their voice against all the accused persons, they threaten to Kidnap their family and kill them and due to this reason no one raises their voice and reports complaints against the accused persons.

The complaint filed through advocate Vivek Pandey alleged that the accused induced the victim to invest in a multi-level plan by creating an ID and they asked to introduce new people under their ID. There are many stages at every level. The accused persons organise meetings of the company and induce the attendees to invest. (ANI)

