Court seeks compliance report from police in FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari court

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A court here on Monday sought compliance report from Delhi police in the FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Jitender Singh, sought the report on the application of lawyer's committee seeking "status report in related FIRs and issue directions to the Delhi police to arrest the accused or suspected persons named in the FIRs".

The court further directed the concerned DCP to file the status report on or before November 20

The legal committee of Delhi Bar Association, through the application, has alleged that fair investigation is not taking place in the matter and the investigation agency has not recorded the statement of witnesses or advocates who were present during the alleged incident. It has also sought preservation of the CCTV footage from inside and around the place of incident.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor appearing for Delhi police submitted that a fair investigation is being carried out by the crime branch of Delhi Police and the agency is leaving no stone unturned for expeditiously complete the investigation.

A meeting, held at the behest of the Delhi High Court, between members of all district courts' association, representatives of Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal remained inconclusive earlier today.

A judicial inquiry too had been ordered after a violent clash erupted between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex over an alleged parking issue, which left several cops and advocates injured. (ANI)

