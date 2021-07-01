Court seeks explanation from Delhi Police on arrest of call centre employees

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Delhi Police regarding the arrest of 78 employees of a call centre for allegedly cheating US citizens by impersonating as Amazon employees.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi has asked Delhi Police to file a status report in this regard.

"An explanation report be called from Worthy Delhi Police Commissioner as to circumstances, which necessitated immediate action of the arrest of 78 persons during the raid, which is in flagrant and blatant violation of the directions of Apex Court in the Judgment of Arnesh Kumar (Supra) and Re..Contagion (Supra) dated May 7, 2021 and May 2021," the Court said.

The matter is now listed for further hearing on July 8.

Delhi Police on June 25 arrested 78 persons after conducting a raid at Call Centre located at Jagatpuri. Delhi Police alleged that all these persons were arrested as they were found to be impersonating as employees of Amazon Inc.



These facts were observed by the Court when two of the accused moved bail pleas citing that they were only working as salaried employees in the Call Center and thus, had nothing to do with the allegations mentioned in the FIR.

The Court also noted that as per the prosecution version, the applicants were only Tele Callers and it is further submitted that no recovery of any kind was made from the applicants nor is the role of the applicants in the alleged offenses is disclosed by the investigating agency.

The Court has granted bail to the two accused asking them to furnish personal bonds of Rs 20,000 with a surety of like amount each and imposed the conditions that both accused shall not tamper with the evidence nor shall indulge in any illegal activities during the bail period.

Delhi Police has alleged that the involvement in large-scale cyber cheating with US citizens on the pretext of solving queries and hacking of Amazon services by obtaining money as security.

The police said that all employees in the Call Center had full knowledge about the scam and illegal activities being run by their employer. (ANI)

