Court seeks Guwahati airport CCTV footage on Indrani Mukerjea's 'Sheena is alive' claim; CBI says no need to probe her claim

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): A Special CBI Court has issued notice to to Guwahati Airport for presenting CCTV footage over plea filed by former INX Media co-founder Indrani Mukerjea in which she claimed that a lawyer had seen a girl at Guwahati Airport who resembles her daughter Sheena Bora.

CBI also filed a reply before Special CBI Court on Indrani Mukerjea's application and said her claim doesn't need to be investigated as Sheena Bora is already dead and there is clear evidence of it.

The agency said that approver in the case Shyamvar Rai has also given a statement.

The Special Court issued a notice to Guwahati Airport and asked them to present before it CCTV footage of the day when lawyer Saveena Bedi had claimed to have seen a girl looking like Sheena Bora.

The next date of hearing in the case is February 2.

The court had last week asked CBI to file its reply on an application filed by Indrani Mukerjea.

The application said that passenger details and the CCTV footage of the Guwahati Airport should be preserved and investigated to ascertain if the girl seen by the lawyer at Guwahati Airport is Sheena Bora or not.

The court had asked the CBI to file a reply on Indrani Mukerjea 's plea before the next date of the hearing on January 12.



Indrani Mukerjea is facing murder charges for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Her former husbands Peter Mukerjea, Sanjiv Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai are also co-accused in the case.

With the application filed in special CBI court on Friday, Indrani Mukerjea has also filed an affidavit of lawyer Sabeena Bedi Sachar who claims to have seen a woman resembling Sheena Bora at Guwahati airport and has a video.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar had said she had sent the video to Indrani Mukerjea.

"On January 5, 2023, when I was en route to Mumbai from Guwahati Airport, I saw a woman who I believe resembled Sheena Bora. As a lawyer, I want to further confirm the same," she said.

"Although I have been a legal advisor to INX Media Pvt Ltd and knew Sheena since 2007, for reconfirming the thing, I requested my colleague to take a video of mine along with that woman in the background. I shared the video with Indrani Mukherjea who also felt the woman looks similar to Sheena Bora," she said.

Sachar said an application was then filed and her affidavit has been attached.

"Mukherjea prayed to the court to direct the CBI to access the CCTV footage and passenger details from Guwahati Airport to investigate the matter to ascertain the identity of the woman," she said.

This is not the first time when Indrani Mukerjea has claimed that Sheena Bora is alive . Earlier, Indrani Mukerjea had told the court that she had reason to believe that Bora is alive as a policewoman had told her in Byculla prison that she had seen her in Srinagar in 2021 but CBI had refused to believe Indrani's claim.

The trial is underway with 69 witnesses including Sheena Bora's boyfriend and Indrani's step son Rahul Mukerjea having deposed before the special CBI court so far. (ANI)

