Court sends Chidambaram to ED custody in INX money laundering case, extends judicial custody in CBI case

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A Special court here on Thursday sent former Union finance minister P Chidambaram to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in connection with its probe into the INX Media money laundering case.

The ED had arrested him yesterday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also allowed an application filed by Chidambaram seeking western toilet, home-cooked food, medicine and a separate cell.

On August 21, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the charges of corruption in the same case. He was produced before the court today at the end of his judicial remand in Tihar jail.

In the CBI case, the court extended his judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 24. The former union minister was in Tihar Jail since September 5.

Speaking to media persons following the orders, Karti Chidambaram, son of the accused, said that the investigation is "malafide and the main agenda of the investigation agency is to keep him in custody for as long as they can".

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)