Court sends former TMC MP KD Singh to judicial custody till Feb 9 in money-laundering case

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sent former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Businessman KD Singh to judicial custody till February 9, who has been arrested in connection with an alleged money-laundering case.

Special Judge Gitanjali Goel today sent him to Judicial custody while Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials will produce him in the court after the ED remand is concluded.

He was arrested by the Investigation agency Enforcement Directorate on January 13 in the case and till then he was on ED remand.



Earlier ED while sought his remand submitted that as the record is voluminous in number and he needs to be confronted with other public persons too in the custodial remand. ED counsels submitted that KD Singh was evasive in replies and has a non-cooperative attitude. During arresting all procedures were followed.

"We have provided him with all requirements," ED stated.

KD Singh's lawyer during arguments had submitted that his client never been associated with the two companies that ED had named in the matter. Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary appeared for him and had raised questions over KD Singh's arrest in the present matter.

The ED had arrested KD Singh recently in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was a Rajya Sabha member of the TMC in 2014.

In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm allegedly linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1900 crore. In September 2019, the ED had carried out searches at the premises of KD Singh in a money-laundering probe related to Alchemist Infra Realty LLC in a money laundering case. (ANI)

