Court sends Kalicharan Maharaj to one-day police custody in Pune hate speech case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]. January 5 (ANI): A Pune court on Wednesday sent religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj aka Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag to one-day police custody in Pune hate speech case.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Police took custody of Kalicharan Maharaj from Chhattisgarh Police for his alleged hate speech during a program organized by Samast Hindu Aghadi in Pune after a court in Raipur granted his transit remand.

"A programme was organised at Natubaug maidan on December 19 in Pune where the accused have made hate speeches that could incite people and hurt the religious sentiments," said Pune police.



The other accused in the case include Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure, and Capt. Digendra Kumar.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

Kalicharan Maharaj had moved to a Raipur court with the bail application which was rejected by the court on Monday. (ANI)

