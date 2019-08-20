Court sends Puri to 6 days ED remand in Rs 354 cr bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A special court here on Tuesday sent businessman Ratul Puri to Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand for six days in connection with Rs 354-crore bank fraud case.

He will now be produced before the special court on August 26. The ED had arrested Puri on Monday after questioning him.

On Sunday, he along with four others were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.

Besides Puri, those who were booked by the agency are -- Deepak Puri, Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain, and Vineet Sharma.

All have been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption on the complaint filed by Murali Chetturi, a Deputy General Manager (DGM) of the Central Bank of India.

Puri, who is a nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is also an accused in a money laundering case related Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. (ANI)

