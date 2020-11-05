Court sends Rudra Group promoter to 14-day judicial custody for duping home buyers

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): A court on Wednesday sent Mukesh Khurana, promoter of Rudra Group of companies, to 14 days judicial custody for allegedly duping home buyers.

Khurana, who has several projects in Delhi-NCR, was arrested on November 3 on an FIR registered by a home-buyer Sunita Singh, in relation to Pavo Real Project of M/s Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt. Ltd.

He was produced on Wednesday before Chief Judicial magistrate Shamim Ahmad Ansari of court">Gautam Buddha Nagar Court complex where public prosecutor submitted that he has cheated and defrauded several customers by inducing them to make booking in the Pave Real Project and further induced them to make payments for the said booking. It was also submitted before the court that the accused Mukesh Khurana has committed grave offences and that the grave offence of forgery under S. 467 IPC have been added in the FIR.



Various counsels appearing for several customers in projects of Mukesh Khurana submitted on behalf of the customers that he (Mukesh Khurana) has extreme propensity to commit the crime, as he is alleged to be involved in various other FIRs. Also, he is also alleged to have been facing various cases filed by customers either before the Consumer Forum or from NCLT and under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Defense lawyers appearing for the builder opposed the remand application of police stating that the matter was delayed due to farmers, who claimed right over the land which resulted in the delay.

The arguments were countered by the public prosecutor who alleged that he has taken crores of rupees from hundreds of customers and has siphoned off the entire funds in an illegal manner. It was also argued that the funds have also been siphoned off to the other projects.

The FIR was registered in relation to the Pava Real Housing Project in Indirapuram. In this case, a complainant Sunita Singh, was in need of a flat to make arrangements for her son's higher education. It is alleged in the FIR that the complainant was induced by the enticing advertisements by M/s Rudra Build Well Realty Pvt. Ltd. and M/s UM Architectures Coutraters Ltd. of providing flat in Ghaziabad.

FIR states that Mukesh Khurana, owner/builder, had in the year 2014 promised to give economical and good flat in his Pavo Real Project. It is stated in the FIR that Mukesh Khurana had promised to provide the flat to the complainant on immediate basis, but no such flat was provided. (ANI)

