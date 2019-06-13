Court sends terror funding case accused to 5-day NIA custody

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir, Dharampuria, arrested by the NIA, to five days custody of the agency in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

Dharampuria, who is a resident of Gujarat's Valsad, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on his arrival from Dubai. T

The agency had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) for him.

After hearing the prosecution and defence arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil remanded the accused in five-day custody of the NIA.

The agency told the Patiala House Court judge that Dharampuria was evading his examination and arrest by going into hiding in Dubai.

Lawyer MS Khan, who appeared for the accused, claimed that the NIA is giving wrong facts.

Khan said that it was the accused who approached the agency to join the probe and gave his flight details since he did not have any involvement in the matter.

Dharampuria is accused of receiving funds from FIF operatives through hawala channels for nefarious activities and creating unrest in India. This is the fifth arrest in the case. (ANI)

