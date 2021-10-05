Court sends Unitech's founder, others to ED custody in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent founder of Unitech Ramesh Chandra, his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra, who is the wife of Sanjay Chandra in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe against the real estate group and its promoters.

They were arrested by the ED on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED had also arrested Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt.

Patiala House Court's Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Tuesday sent Preeti Chandra to ED's custody till October 9, Ramesh Chandra to October 8 and Rajesh Malik till October 11.



Senior Advocate Pramod Dubey, appeared for Priti Chandra opposed the remand application and submitted that she is cooperating with the investigating agency and till date, nothing incriminating has been recovered from any of her premises

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 30 attached 29 land parcels admeasuring 13,600 square meters having a book value of Rs 30.29 crore in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

The land parcels are situated in sectors 96-98 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. These land parcels were illegally allotted to Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt Ltd (CMPL) by Chandras of Unitech Group, the ED had said.

The investigation by ED revealed that Unitech Group had diverted Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 347.95 Crore to Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of Carnoustie Group have purchased several immovable properties in India and abroad from these Proceeds of Crime. Total Proceeds of Crime detected by ED, in this case, is Rs 7638.43 crore.

Earlier, ED had carried out search operations on 41 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group & Carnoustie Group. After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and layering of POC has been unearthed. With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, has reached to Rs 672.52 crore. (ANI)

