Businessman Ratul Puri (File photo)
Businessman Ratul Puri (File photo)

Court takes cognisance of ED's charge sheet against Ratul Puri in bank fraud case

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against businessman Ratul Puri for an alleged Rs 354 crore bank fraud case.

The charge sheet was filed before the court earlier today which slated the matter to November 25 for further hearing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, in August earlier this year, filed a case against Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and mother Nita Puri on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India.

Based on the complaint, the ED had arrested Puri on August 19. The court then extended his judicial custody till October 17, which is slated to end today.

The bank had accused Moser Baer and its director of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores.

Besides the Puri family, others who have been booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and corruption are Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.

Moser Baer was involved in the manufacture of optical storage media like compact discs, DVDs, solid-state storage devices. It had been taking loans from various banks since 2009 and went for debt restructuring a number of times, the Central Bank of India claimed in the complaint.

When the company was unable to pay the debt, a forensic audit was done and the account was declared as a "fraud" by the bank in April earlier this year.

"MBIL has committed fraud and cheated the complainant bank thereby making a wrongful gain to themselves and a wrongful loss to the lender bank which is a custodian of public money," the complaint reads.

The bank, in its forensic audit, also found that the primary security of the bank consisted of stock of finished goods, semi-finished goods and raw material was "dishonestly and fraudulently" removed by the company and its directors.

"The funds granted by the banks have been misused and misappropriated by MBIL and its directors for their own personal use. MBIL and its directors and promoters have also committed fraud in respect of reporting book debts, which were also one of the primary securities of the bank," it read.

The bank claimed that the company and its directors "forged and fabricated documents to induce Central Bank of India to release funds".

"MBIL has caused unlawful loss to our bank to the tune of Rs 354.51 crore as on November 29, 2014, and interest thereon by getting unlawful gains," the complaint stated. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:27 IST

Unhappy over seat-sharing pact, Shiv Sena leader quits party...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Unhappy over the seat-sharing formula with BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra polls, Shiv Sena leader Vishal Dhanawade along with about 300 supporters quit the party on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:25 IST

Telangana RTC employees strike enters 13th day, Left parties join protest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As the ongoing strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered its 13th day on Thursday, Left parties and some professors joined it in solidarity with the employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:09 IST

Karnataka: Sa Ra Mahesh, H Vishwanath continue political drama...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): High political drama unfolded at the Chamundeshwari Temple on Thursday as Sa Ra Mahesh and H Vishwanath reached atop Chamundi Hills to swear in front of the Goddess that he had not taken any money to support BJP as alleged by Mahesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:59 IST

Ramdev urges people to vote for BJP in Haryana, Maharashtra polls

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday urged people to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:48 IST

SC Collegium recommends Chief Justices for five HCs

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices in five High Courts -- Madras, Madhya Pradesh, Patna, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:47 IST

AIMIM chief Owaisi ignorant about history of India: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Telangana BJP on Thursday lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi stating that the AIMIM chief was ignorant about the history of India and suggested that both he and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi return to school.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Modi attacks Congress, NCP; says their leaders not understanding...

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) saying that the two parties were battling divisions and their leaders were unable to understand the sentiments of people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Two Spice Jets pilots suspended for 3 months for runway incursion

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended two pilots of SpiceJet for three months in connection with the runway incursion case at Delhi airport this August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:26 IST

Jawan killed as Bangladesh troops open fire on BSF party in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): In a major provocative incident, Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday opened fire on a Border Security Force (BSF) party, killing one constable and injuring another when the party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:13 IST

Guwahati police recover 2 pistols, 22 live cartridges from Avadh...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Police have recovered two .22 pistols and 22 rounds of live cartridges from Avadh Assam Express, which was going from Dibrugarh to Lalgarh on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:09 IST

SR Patil meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses flood situation and...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader SR Patil on Thursday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here along with MC Venugopal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:07 IST

Reddy administers oath for curbing single-use plastic

New Delhi (India) Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday administered oath to students, teachers, morning walkers and officials against single use plastic at an event organised by NDMC.

Read More
iocl