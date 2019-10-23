The NIA during its investigation found that the Hurriyat leaders motivated the youth of Kashmir to join the militancy.
The NIA during its investigation found that the Hurriyat leaders motivated the youth of Kashmir to join the militancy.

Court takes cognisance of NIA charge-sheet against separatist leaders in terror funding case

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A special court here on Wednesday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against five persons including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in a terror funding case for raising funds through Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
The NIA in its charge sheet had established the role of Pakistan High Commission in supporting the separatists and creating unrest in the Kashmir Valley through the transfer of funds.
Besides Malik, those who have been named in the charge sheet are founder and president of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) Shabir Ahmed Shah, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Party Masarat Alam, founder and self-styled chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Syeda Aasiya Andrabi and Zahoor Ahmad Watali.
A few accused today appeared before the Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Sayal through video conferencing due to the security issues.
All of them have been directed to appear before the court on November 7. Their judicial custody has also been extended till November 7.
"It has also been found that Yasin Malik has been getting funds from foreign countries through hawala channels for causing unrest and insurgency in Kashmir," the charge sheet stated.
The NIA alleged that the five accused allegedly carried out "criminal conspiracy and waged war against the government by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities" in the region.
It was the part of a "well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched with the active support, connivance, and funding from Pakistani agencies and terrorist organizations to achieve their nefarious objective of securing secession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from India," the agency revealed.
NIA has used their e-mails as well as videos, TV interviews, public speeches, etc., obtained from open source as evidence.
"In one of his speeches Yasin Malik is claiming that he had visited the Lashkar-e-Taiba camp in Muree, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and addressed LeT cadres," submitted the investigating agency.
The investigation by the agency also revealed that the five accused had hatched a conspiracy to "cripple the administrative machinery and create disaffection towards the administration."
"These separatists are working in a systematic and organised manner on the instructions of their Pakistani handlers and have set up a network of their cadres at the village, block and district level," stated the charge sheet.
The NIA during its investigation found that the Hurriyat leaders motivated the youth of Kashmir to join the militancy.
The agency also alleged that a part of the benefits is drawn out of the import and export of the Kashmiri handloom goods.
The case dates back to May 2017 when the NIA registered an FIR in connection with the case. The charge sheet was filed by the agency eight months later against 12 accused, including chiefs of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahidin -- Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and Syed Salahuddin, respectively.
The agency filed its first supplementary charge sheet in January earlier this year against one person who was the conduit for financial transactions by the separatists. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:00 IST

Protest continue in Bengaluru's Amrita Engineering College over...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Scores of students studying at the Amrita School of Engineering continued their protest against the death of Harsha, a 4th year engineering student.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:53 IST

J-K: Indian Army destroys two missile shells fired by Pakistani...

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two missile shells fired by Pakistani forces were destroyed by the Indian Army in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:50 IST

Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over law and order situation in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Days after the government released National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report citing 2017 crime statistics, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order condition in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:48 IST

Terror outfits -- JuD, LeT -- plan attack against R&AW, Army...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan-based terrorist organisations -- Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) -- have planned to carry out attacks on the offices of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the Indian Army in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:47 IST

Congress to appoint new chief in Madhya Pradesh soon

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Congress is expected to announce its Madhya Pradesh unit chief soon with Chief Minister Kamal Nath holding the post at present, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:45 IST

SC judge Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse from hearing land...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra, on Wednesday refused to recuse himself from heading a Constitution Bench re-examining his own judgment relating to provisions of compensation in the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:43 IST

MK Alagiri appears before court in land grab case, hearing adjourned

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Union minister M K Alagiri on Wednesday appeared before a district court in Madurai in connection with an alleged land grab case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:42 IST

I've ruled out privatisation of Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said that he has ruled out the privatisation of Indian Railways, but he believes in large investments in it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:40 IST

I see great partnership in energy sector between India, Russia: Pradhan

Vladivostok [Russia], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said he sees a great partnership in the energy sector between India and Russia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:35 IST

We will hold key to forming new government in Haryana, says JJP...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will hold the key to forming the new government in Haryana, said its spokesperson Prateek Som here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:20 IST

Sonia to hold meeting with members of Congress think tank group on Oct 25

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the members of the Congress think tank group at her residence in New Delhi on October 25.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:16 IST

UP: Police personnel fail to fire tear gas shells during...

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday faced an embarrassment when a riot-control mock drill did not go as planned.

Read More
iocl