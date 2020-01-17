Court to hear Geetika Sharma case on Feb 12, 13

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): In the air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case, Special CBI Court on Thursday fixed the next date of hearing for February 12 and 13. The matter is heard by Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda was arrested in 2012 on charges of rape and suicide after a Delhi court put him on trial in Geetika Sharma's case. Geetika Sharma worked in Gopal Kanda's aviation company and had accused him of harassment in her suicide note.

The Court has examined a number of witnesses, including the investigative officer, employees of Kanda's office and his close aides.

On the last date of hearing, the court had summoned to Additional DCP, Rajeev Ranjan who has written the original letter to the nodal officer regarding the detail of a mobile number and its call record to trace the connection between the deceased and the accused persons. However, Ranjan could not appear today.

It was further informed by the Investigative officer that Ranjan has shifted and presently staying in Chennai.

The Investigative officer also moved an application stating that the original letter written to the Nodal Officer to ascertain call detail has been kept in the original police file and same would be taken up on record. (ANI)

