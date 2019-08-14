Court to pronounce verdict in drug peddling case involving ex-IPS officer today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is likely to pronounce its verdict today in a case against former IPS officer Saji Mohan who is accused in a drug peddling case.

Mohan was arrested by Maharashtra ATS in 2009 with 12 kilograms of heroin allegedly found in his possession.

During the time of his arrest, Mohan was posted in Enforcement Directorate in Kerala.

Following his arrest by Maharashtra ATS, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was posted in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Mohan was found involved in pilferage and after facing trial in a local court in Chandigarh was sentenced to 13 years in prison in the year 2013.

It is expected that the Mumbai court will today give its verdict in the drug-peddling case against Mohan. (ANI)

