'COVA Punjab' mobile app launched to sensitise people about precautions

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): In a bid to sensitise people how to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Monday launched 'COVA Punjab" mobile application.

COVA stands for Corona Virus Alert and has been developed by the Department of Government Reforms and Public Grievances in consultation with the Health and Family Welfare Department to spread awareness by sharing various traveling and preventive care advisories.

Singh said that the application provides options to citizens to check out for symptoms as provided by the government from time to time and follow the advisory given there-after. The app also suggests the nearest hospital and nodal officer of district where the citizen can reach in-case he is corona symptomatic.

Additional Chief Secretary Governance Reforms Vini Mahajan said that the app provides information that citizens need to be aware of in order to prevent themselves and their family members from COVID-19 virus.

She further said that the app is available at Android Play Store and iOS AppStore with the name "COVA Punjab." She also advised citizens to keep this app on their phones so that they can be informed on various government advisories at the earliest.

Principal Secretary, Health, Anurag Aggarwal said the citizens will be shared with regular updates and instructions being passed by the government from time to time via this app.

He informed that a real-time counter is also provided with a dynamic map on the app, which will keep citizens updated about the status of the spread of corona in the state. (ANI)