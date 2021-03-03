COVAXIN shows 81 pc efficiency in phase three trials, says ICMR

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Phase three results of the COVAXIN, a vaccine against COVID-19 which has been developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 per cent in preventing the virus.

"The bench-to-bedside journey of completely indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in less than eight months' time showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat to fight the odds and stand tall in the global public health community. It is also a testament to India's emergence as a global vaccine superpower," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR.

Trials for the third phase was jointly initiated by ICMR and BBIL in November last year. Trials were conducted on a total of 25,800 individuals across 21 sites.

"The interim efficacy trend of 81 per cent, analysed as per the protocol approved by the rugs Controller General of India (DCGI), puts it at par with other global front-runner vaccines," read a statement by ICMR.

Covaxin is one of two COVID-19 vaccines that was granted emergency use approval in the country early January.

The DCGI in early January gave permission to Covaxin "for restricted use in an emergency situation." However, a huge backlash followed the announcement as the vaccine had yet not completed phase three trails.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS in Delhi as the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country began. (ANI)