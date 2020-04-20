Covered in protective gear, with no food and water for hours, these corona warriors put up brave fight

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): They have been at the forefront of this war against the deadly coronavirus -- putting up a brave fight spending almost six to eight hours in multi-layered protective clothing, going without water or a bathroom break for hours together, not eating even if hungry -- the doctors, nurses and ward boys have been putting their lives at stake for the sake of saving the lives of others.

And yet, ever since the crisis broke out, several cases have been reported from across the country of healthcare professionals being attacked, stigmatised and even evicted from their residences over fears that they may be carrying the virus.

ANI team paid a visit to the doctors, nurses and ward boys who are directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Rajesh Chawla, Chest and Critical Care Medical Specialist of Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, who has been treating coronavirus positive patients shared the experience of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where serious patients are treated. "Once we enter the ICU, we don't eat anything, we don't drink water even if we are thirsty, we hold our urine for almost six hours until we finish our duty," he said.

"Before stepping into the ICU or ward, we cover our whole body with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. It takes around 10 minutes to put the PPE kit on which includes gown, shoe cover, head cover, gloves, mask and glasses," Dr Chawla said.

He added that it is the nurses and ward boys who are the front warriors in this battle as they are in direct contact with coronavirus patients, feeding them, giving them medicines and always ready to help and cooperate not bothering about the physical and emotional toll on themselves. "The atmosphere of the ICU is very stressed. Sisters and ward boys are the real front warriors who directly come in touch with corona patients. They are the real heroes."

Speaking about the issues COVID-19 patients face, he said that these patients have respiratory problems, fever and cold. They can't smell things. They have hypoxemia (low level of oxygen in the blood).

He further explained that there are three types of patients in hospitals. While critical ones are treated in ICUs, other COVID-19 patients are put in wards and suspect cases are in a separate ward.

Padma Shri Dr Yash Gulati said that while doctors get most of the credit, the real heroes are the nurses and ward boys who have to be in close contact with coronavirus patients.

"Nurses and ward boys are fighting war-like situations. Doctors get most of the credit and they are well paid but these nurses and ward boys deserve more credit and better salaries," Dr Gulati said.

Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals, said that there is a need to applaud the frontline soldiers who are actually putting their own well-being at stake for the sake of saving humanity. (ANI)