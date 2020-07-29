COVID-19: 1 day lockdown in Ettumanoor in Kottayam district

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): A one-day lockdown was imposed at Ettumanoor in Kottayam district of Kerala on Wednesday, due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Earlier, The Thiruvananthapuram corporation declared a complete lockdown from the midnight of July 28 for an undeclared time period to control the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections in the city.

Kerala till Tuesday had 20,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 10,093 are active cases.

According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 10,728 people in the state have recovered from the viral infection while 67 people lost their lives to it. (ANI)

