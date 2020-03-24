COVID-19: 11,108 people under quarantine in Gujarat, 21 FIRs against reluctant ones

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A total of 11,108 people are under quarantine for 14 days in Gujarat, out of which 224 are in government facilities, 10,850 are home quarantined and 34 are being treated in private hospitals, the state government said on Tuesday.

As many as 21 FIRs have been lodged against those showing reluctance in being quarantined, it added.

With two fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in Gujarat has now risen to 33, according to state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.



"Two more persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat. With this, the total number of Coronavirus patients in the state rise to 33," Ravi said at a press conference here.



She informed that 27,000 people in the state who have recent travel history are being surveyed.

On Tuesday, 52 samples to be tested for coronavirus were collected in the state.

Four senior officers have been appointed for Surat region, Ahmedabad region, Rajkot region and Vadodara region to look into the coronavirus cases.



Around 2,424 calls have been received on 104 in view of coronavirus.



In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a complete lockdown was imposed in Gujarat from 12 o'clock midnight on March 24 till March 31, said DGP Shivanand Jha on Monday.



Moreover, the state government is preparing four hospitals to deal with COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

