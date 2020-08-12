COVID-19: 1,217 new cases, 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 11 (ANI): Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 1,217 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, said the state health department.

"1,217 new COVID19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. taking the total number of cases in the State to 54,887, including 811 deaths and 13,677 active cases," it said.

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,98,290 samples were tested on August 10 and over 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far. (ANI)

