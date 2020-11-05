COVID-19: 125 Pakistani nationals stranded in India return via Attari Wagah border

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): As many as 125 Pakistani nationals, stranded in India due to lockdown, returned to their country on Wednesday via Attari-Wagah border.

Along with them, 269 students returned too.



Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer (Police) said, "A medical team is here. People are going from here after undergoing COVID-19 test and Immigration-Customs formalities."

"Thanks to both the governments (India and Pakistan) that we are now being allowed to return to our country. We came here in March and got stranded here amid COVID-19. I am really happy to return," said a student.

Another MBBS student Ikira Bashir told ANI that the Government of India helped the students and other people to return to their country by making adequate arrangements. (ANI)

