COVID-19: 150 police personnel quarantined for week in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Around 150 police personnel, who were deployed here at Hindpiri, have been quarantined for a week as the area has been declared as 'containment zone' to prevent coronavirus spread, Ranchi Police said.

On April 9, the Ranchi administration had announced to seal the Hindpiri locality of the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus after two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area.



All essential services and commodities are being provided to the residents at their homes, the Ranchi administration said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 27 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 2 deaths.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in order to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

