COVID-19: 152 foreign returnees traced in J-K, put under quarantine

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday said that 152 people who did not declare that they had returned from foreign countries have been traced and put under quarantine in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Control Room traced 152 undeclared cases of persons returned from UAE, Iran, Hungary, Taiwan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kazakhstan. Put under quarantine.

We continue to request people to come forward and self-report. Help docs, Urself, family & society," Choudhary tweeted.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

