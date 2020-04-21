COVID-19: 2 deaths, 43 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu; count rises to 1,520

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Two more deaths and 43 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,520, including 17 deaths till date.

"43 new COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu to 1,520. Total 17 deaths have been reported in state till date," said C. Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 17,656 including 14,255 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,841 patients have either been cured or discharged while 559 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

