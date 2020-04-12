COVID-19: 217 cases, 16 deaths in Mumbai today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): As many as 217 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, talking the total number of positive cases in the city to 1,399.

"217 new positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1399 and total deaths are 97. Also, 26 patients have been discharged today, while total 97 have been discharged till date," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached to 1982, which is the highest in the country. (ANI)

