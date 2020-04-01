COVID-19: 24x7 control room set up in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): In a bid to fight against COVID-19 threat, government has set up a 24x7 control room in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

"We are monitoring the people who require quarantine and who are already quarantined. This control rooms remains active 24x7. We receive calls, track people who hide their travel history based on the information we receive," said an official while speaking to ANI.

The control room consists of tracking team and health team along with other teams who work round the clock.

Another official working here said, "Currently we are receiving information regarding the people who have dodged the screening process and have come to the valley, this is very unfortunate."

Team of experts and doctors are present in this control room who are guiding people regarding the do's and don'ts and preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported on Tuesday according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

