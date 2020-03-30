COVID-19: 25 new cases in Delhi, total rises to 97

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): With 25 new cases of COVID-19 being reported on Sunday, the number of people who have tested positive for the lethal infection in the national capital has risen to 97.

"25 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi today, taking the number of positive cases in the national capital to 97," said the Delhi Health Department.

In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Delhi government has asked the medical teams to work in two shifts - first from 8 am to 6 pm and the second from 6 pm to 8 am.



The Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would work for 14 consecutive days without any leave or break and will be given 14 days leave after this period.

During this period, the hospital will arrange the stay for them. Twenty-one hospitals have been identified by the Delhi government where these rules will be applicable. (ANI)