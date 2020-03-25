COVID-19 : 26-year-old tested positive in Uttarakhand

Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): A 26-year-old resident of Dugadda in Pauri has been confirmed positive for coronavirus, said Chief Medical Superintendent of Pauri on Wednesday.

"The 26-year-old youth who is confirmed positive for coronavirus is resident of Dugadda in Pauri of Garhwal district. He had returned from Spain on March 19," said the Chief Medical Superintendent.

The official also said that he was admitted to a hospital after he complained of cough.

The youth's sample that was sent for COVID-19 tested positive, the official added.

According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

