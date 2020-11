Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 14 (ANI): As many as 28 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged in Mizoram on Saturday, reducing the active cases to 545, according to the state health department.



So far, 3,368 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

With one fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll here stands at three. (ANI)