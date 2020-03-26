COVID-19: 3 new positive cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Three new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Telangana on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 44.

As per the bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana government, among the three new cases is a doctor couple. The husband and wife were tested positive although they have no travel history.

It further stated that all the three patients are stable and under isolation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

