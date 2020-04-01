COVID-19: 30 Army officers put under quarantine in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): As a precautionary measure, 30 Army officers have been put under quarantine at Kolkata as they came in contact with the Colonel-rank Army Doctor who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday

There are 1,238 active coronavirus cases while 124 have been cured or discharged after treatment. (ANI)

