COVID-19: 34-hour curfew imposed in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, a 34-hour complete curfew was imposed in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the Lieutenant Governor's office.

The curfew will be in place from 8 pm on April 24 till 6 am on April 26. While essential and emergency services have been allowed during the curfew, markets and all commercial institutions will remain closed.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor's office.



The tweet stated, "Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 pm, April 24 (Saturday) till 6 am, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed."

Earlier, the Union Territory administration had on April 8, ordered the imposition of a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts on April 20.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 1,58,374 on Saturday as 2,030 people tested positive while the death count mounted to 2,126 with 15 fatalities, officials informed.

India reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

