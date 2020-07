COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed over to respective district officials.

They will be quarantined for 14 days. (ANI)