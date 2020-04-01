COVID-19: 43 test positive in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 87

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh saw an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 positive patients, with 43 confirmed cases noted on Wednesday. All these patients earlier attended the religious meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Till a couple of days ago, the state witnessed a handful of COVID-19 positive patients; however, the situation changed on Monday night with 17 people testing positive.

On Tuesday evening, four more novel coronavirus cases were detected, increasing the state tally to 44. All were from Visakhapatnam and had a travel history to the Delhi Markaz event.

On Wednesday morning, a surge in the COVID-19 positive numbers was further witnessed with 43 testing positve and doubling the state tally of patients infected by the deadly virus.

Between Tuesday 9 pm and Wednesday 9 am, a total of 373 cases were tested, of them 43 were confirmed positive. Among them fifteen are from Kadapa district, thirteen are from West Godavari district, five are from Chittoor district, four are from Prakasam district, two each belong to East Godavari and Prakasam district, and one each belong to Visakhapatnam and Krishna District.

The chief minister has appealed to all those who went to the Delhi Markaz meeting to come forward and get tested voluntarily to contain the spread.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday.The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

