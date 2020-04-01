COVID-19: 5 villages in J-K's Rajouri district declared red zones

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): Five villages of Manjakote tehsil in Rajouri district have been declared as red zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir.

These include Sarola, Dehridhara, Mangal Nar, Gambir Muglan and Kotli.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir administration, informed that COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 62 in the Union Territory out of which 58 are active cases. (ANI)

