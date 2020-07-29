COVID-19: 500 medical camps set up in Chennai, says Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy on Wednesday said that more than 500 medical camps were set up in Chennai to test the COVID-19 cases in the city, that have benefitted close to 1,45,000 people.

"Over 500 medical camps operating in Chennai, due to which 1,45,000 people being benefited," the CM said after his meeting with district collectors.

Pointing out about the mobile hospital in Chennai and several parts of the state, he added, "As many as 70 mobile hospitals have been started in Chennai, while 1,126 mobile hospitals in other parts of the state."

The CM further said that the door-to-door check-up drive has been boosted in Chennai to check pandemic cases in the city.

The state is currently the second-most COVID-affected state in the country after Maharashtra, with 57,073 cases currently active out of the total confirmed cases of 2,27,688. While 1,66,956 patients have recovered, 3,695 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (ANI)

