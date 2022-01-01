COVID-19: 52 new Omicron cases reported in Rajasthan, total tally rises to 121

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 52 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, as per State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total tally of Omicron cases in the state has risen to 121, it added.

Out of 52 Omicron cases, 38 cases have been detected in Jaipur, while Pratapgarh, Sirohi and Bikaner reported 3 cases each, two cases reported in Jodhpur and one each case in Ajmer, Sikar and Bhilwada respectively.



All the omicron positive people have been kept in isolation by the CMHO.

According to the sources, out of 52 people, nine came from other countries, four got infected from foreign travellers and the other 12 travelled to different states.

Meanwhile, out of 121 Omicron total cases, 121 and out of 69 positive patients, 61 have recovered.(ANI)

