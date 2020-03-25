COVID-19 : 65-year-old woman dies in MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Indore District Collector, Lokesh Jatav said that a 65-year-old Ujjain woman who was tested positive for coronavirus died here in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday.

"It was reported that the woman was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night. She died today. The woman had some other ailments due to which she was being treated at MY Hospital for the last 3 days. Earlier, the woman was admitted in Ujjain hospital," District Collector, Lokesh Jatav said.

"Today, a curfew has been imposed in Indore city from 2 pm after 5 positive cases were reported in the state," he added.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 606, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

