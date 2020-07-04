COVID-19: 7-day curfew imposed in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 3 (ANI): In the backdrop of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, a seven-day curfew has been imposed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Friday.

As per the order issued by Barmer district collector the curfew will remain in place in the municipal council and adjoining areas.

During this period, public transport will not be allowed in the district. Only essential services will be allowed to function.

As per the state government data, there are 392 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Barmer district of which 205 have recovered. (ANI)

