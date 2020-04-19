COVID-19: 80 more positive cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1431

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19: As many as 80 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the cumulative positive tally in the state to 1431.

"80 positive cases reported in the state today so far-17 in Bharatpur, 1 in Bhilwara, 2 in Bikaner, 7 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 1 in Jhunjhunu, 30 in Jodhpur, 12 in Nagour, 2 in Kota, 2 in Jhalawar, 1 in Hanumangarh and 1 in Sawai Madhopur. Total positive cases are 1431," said Rajasthan Health Department.

Till Friday, all the cases in Bhilwara had come either negative or were cured, but today one more case was found positive.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

