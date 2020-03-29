COVID-19: AAP leader Sanjay Singh's wife provides food to needy

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh's wife Anita Singh has started a home kitchen at her residence in North Avenue to feed the needy in the area, amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Singh herself visited several areas to distribute the food packets to the daily wage workers who are stranded in the city.

"We distribute at least 100 to 150 food packets here and we also send these packets to various points to distribute among the needy. We make 4000 food packets for the distribution," Anita Singh told ANI.

She said that she gets call from the people for the food and a team of workers go to distribute food packets to the people who need it.

"I am running this kitchen on a personal level and we try to provide them food two times a day. Their contractors have fled the city due to coronavirus leaving these people at their wit's end," she added. (ANI)

