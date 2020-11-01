COVID-19: Academic institutions in Odisha to remain closed till November 30

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Odisha government has revised school guidelines and deferred the reopening of schools from class 9 to 12 beyond November 16.



According to the new notification, all academic institutions across the State will remain closed till November 30. Earlier on Saturday, the government decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from November 16.

"All academic institutions will remain closed till November 30, 2020. However, the Department of School & Mass Education may take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of schools under its control/superintendence/supervision in respect of classes 9 to 12 in a graded manner, after November 15, 2020, in consultation with relevant stakeholders and issue necessary guidelines/SOP," the revised guidelines read.

The higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in the science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental work, the notification read. (ANI)

