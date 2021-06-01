COVID-19: Activist urges Delhi HC to issue direction over detailed regulations regarding manufacturing and sale of face masks

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, an activist has urged the Delhi High Court to issue directions for detailed regulations regarding the manufacturing and sale of face masks and face covers.

However, the Delhi government submitted before the Delhi High Court that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has already laid down norms to regulate the standards for manufacture and sale of face masks and face covers and no separate directions are called for.

BIS' submission came before a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel, which was hearing a petition filed by Jai Dhar Gupta.

The Court was hearing a petition of Jai Dhar Gupta, who is a clean air activist and entrepreneur. He was represented by Annirudh Sharma, Advocate and Government was represented by Santosh Kunar Tripathi, Advocate.



Annirudh Sharma, counsel for the Petitioner sought time to examine the said regulations and address further arguments.

The Court has adjourned the matter for further hearing on June 4.

The counsel for the petition submitted that unlike other countries, India does not have a prescribed standard for manufacture and sale of face masks and the same has become more important in light of the ongoing COVID infection and rising air pollution.

Jai Dhar Gupta said it has been 14 months and no scientific head or expert has spoken about the science involved in a mask.

He has sought direction to state to issue detailed regulations regarding the manufacturing and sale of face masks and face covers and to enforce strict compliance of the rules and regulation for the manufacturing of face masks and face covers. (ANI)

