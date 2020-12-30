COVID-19: Administration orders curtailed new year celebrations in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): No gathering of more than 100 people are allowed in Lucknow, and following the COVID-19 protocols is mandatory, said Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate of the city on Tuesday ahead of New Year celebrations.

"No event will be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission and the gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed in the city," the DM said while issuing the guideline for the celebrations.

"It is necessary to follow all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, masking, and proper sanitisation even in the open ground of the venue during the celebrations of New Year," Prakash said.



"We receive the list of United Kingdom (UK) travelers from November 25 to December 8 and those people who come after December 8 are under surveillance. Though no person has been tested positive by UK strain still we are following a complete protocol of COVID-19," DM told ANI.

"Apart from that restaurants, hotels, where these gatherings are expected to be held, have been instructed to follow the coronavirus guidelines," he added.

Prakash also said that a team of women police has been instructed for women's safety. 112 dial vans will be patrolling throughout the celebrations in the city. (ANI)

