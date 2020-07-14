COVID-19: AIIMS to roll out phase II of OPD services

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday decided to roll out the second phase to resume Out-Patient-Department (OPD) services by extending patients' appointment limit including new and follow up -- 30 each per day from every department.

Issuing the circular, AIIMS said, "Roll out of phase II of OPD consultation in Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) OPD during the COVID-19 pandemic. In continuation with the decision of the administration to resume OPD services from June 25, the Director, AIIMS has desired to roll out the second phase of resumption of OPD services, whereby patients (new and old) can book direct physical appointments directly for each department."

The circular stated, "Patients can book appointments through the Online Registration System (ORS) or Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. Patients will be allowed into the premises after a confirmatory message for the appointment and after the physical screening."

Earlier on June 25, AIIMS had restarted its OPD facility for the follow-up cases, keeping the appointment limit to 15 patients per day from each medical department. Besides, a limited number of new appointments were also given for physical OPD consultation.

In addition, appointments were also being given for a limited number of new patients for physical OPD consultation.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, AIIMS had shut down its OPD facilities on March 24, along with speciality for new and follow up patients. This was done to depute the resources and manpower at AIIMS to manage the crisis. However, doctors were providing consultation through telemedicine and only emergency cases were being taken up. (ANI)

