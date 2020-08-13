COVID-19: Air India to close stations in Vienna, Milan, other European cities

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): National carrier Air India on Wednesday decided to close down five out of a total of 10 stations, located in Vienna, Milan, among other cities in Europe in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The airlines said that no flights under the Vande Bharat Mission are scheduled to take off from the cities where it is closing its stations.

In a statement today Air India said that it will consult local lawyers ahead of issuing the timelines by which the stations will be closed.

"In view of COVID-19, Air India (AI) has decided to close down its stations in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, & Stockholm. AI would immediately initiate action for closure in consultation with local lawyers & advise the timelines by which the stations will be closed," the statement read.

India had recently started flights to the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France and UAE under the Bubbles agreement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national carrier is currently running a huge debt of over Rs 50,000 crores and divestment process is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

